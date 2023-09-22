Howdy! This is an occasional mid-week post for paid subscribers! I’ll be back with the free newsletter on Sunday.

Okay, guess what these three people have in common.

One “was charged with 34 felonies, including a pattern of unlawful acts, unlawful conduct, communications fraud, theft by embezzlement, theft of services, forgery and identity fraud” this week. Another left his job this year after allegedly coercing female colleagues to share his bed and shower with him. A third quit the company he founded last week, following backlash to his support for a convicted rapist.

They were are all—the alleged fraudster, the alleged predator, the rape apologist—founders of companies that purport to save children from trafficking.