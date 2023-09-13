MomLeft

Oh, Grow Up
On New York Magazine's cover story about parent-nonparent friendships.
At What Cost?
Social safety net? More like social safety NOT! Three Covid-era programs keeping families above water will expire next month.
Blowing Up The Library
At least 47 violent threats to libraries have led to closures of schools, libraries, and public programs in the past 12 months.
August 2023
They're Not With Us
The right wants to cast itself as the "party of parents." Its vision of parenthood is objectively unpopular.
This is MomLeft
A new newsletter for moms on the left.
Coming soon
